John Flynn Interview w/ Sons of Liberty & BAN data

https://ko-fi.com/psinergy ~ join us for many stem cells and groovey tunes !

https://www.army.mil/article/277465/2024_netwars_winner_makes_cyber_shield_history

.

https://www.northropgrumman.com/life-at-northrop-grumman/cracking-the-code

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/sections/physio-logging/about

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2211285521007394

.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/15/2/721

.

A CNN can learn features from both spatial and time dimensions. An LSTM network processes sequence data by looping over time steps and learning long-term dependencies between time steps. A CNN-LSTM network use convolutional and LSTM layers to learn from the training data.

.

non-contact sensing technology

.

A Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) is an algorithm that efficiently computes the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT), which transforms a signal from the time domain to the frequency domain, allowing you to analyze its frequency components.

.

The FFT takes a signal (which can be audio, an image, or any other data represented as a sequence of numbers) and decomposes it into its constituent frequencies.

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.955208/full

.

what is sensing technology

.

A redundancy network, or network redundancy, is a system design that duplicates critical components to ensure continued operation in case of a failure, providing alternative paths and backup equipment to maintain network, server, and internet connectivity.

.

human activity recognition radar

.

https://resourcecenter.ieee.org/conferences/icassp-2023/spsicassp23vid1546

.

https://graahand.medium.com/human-activity-recognition-a-deep-neural-network-approach-a-summary-to-research-paper-b37594183ba5

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/toc/10.1155/9161.si.515060

.

https://www.sans.org/

.

https://shows.acast.com/the-sons-of-liberty/episodes/investigative-journalist-john-flynn-sent-for-60-day-psych-ev

.

https://courtroomwatch.org/

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/An-example-of-distribution-of-nodes-amongst-three-RGs-and-their-Interference-Region_fig1_308850533

.

https://www.embs.org/featured-articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

.

next generation healthcare

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig6

.

magnetic human body communication

.

Bioelectromagnetics is a field of study that examines the interaction between electromagnetic fields and biological entities, encompassing both the electromagnetic fields produced by living organisms and the effects of external electromagnetic fields on biological systems

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

.

https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Digital-nervous-system-integration-and-implementation-of-machine-learning-a-The-DNS_fig3_350732597

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z/figures/1

.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002