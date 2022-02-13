Communist Flags at Counter Protest in Ottawa - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Justin Trudeau's rhetoric has brought out the worst in what is left of his support in Canada. A counter protest has hit the streets of Ottawa, waiving communist flags and asking for more restrictions on people with medical conditions that prevent them from having vaccines administered.
What is the history of communism, and is it compatible with Canadian society?
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