WHY THE F*CK YOU NEED TO AVOID GRYLLODES SIGILLATUS IN YOUR FOOD!
READ ALL THE LABELS OF EVERYTHING YOU BUY!


Gryllodes Sigillatus is in your food now.


What is #Gryllodes #Sigillatus?


Is it FOOD? Is it POISON? Does it cause CANCER?


Why is non-food in our food?


Here is what it is... and why you should avoid #GryllodesSigillatus


www.FreedomReport.ca


#food #poison #toxic #manufacturedfood #processedfood #processed #crickets #mealworms #kevinjjohnston #diet #health #healthfood #healthy #healthful #chocolate #chips #doritos #buritos #burger #burgers #yyc #yyz #canada #chitons #bugshell #bugs #insects #unhealthy #toxicfood #grocery #grocerystore #shopping #stores #shop #coop #sobeys #costco #powder #bakingsoda #bakingpowder

healthfoodtoxiccricketsmanufacturedprocessedgryllodes digillatusfiller

