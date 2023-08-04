WHY THE F*CK YOU NEED TO AVOID GRYLLODES SIGILLATUS IN YOUR FOOD!

READ ALL THE LABELS OF EVERYTHING YOU BUY!
Gryllodes Sigillatus is in your food now.
What is #Gryllodes #Sigillatus?
Is it FOOD? Is it POISON? Does it cause CANCER?
Why is non-food in our food?
Here is what it is... and why you should avoid #GryllodesSigillatus
www.FreedomReport.ca
