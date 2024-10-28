© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk | "There Is Perhaps Still a Role for Humans In That We May Give AI (Artificial Intelligence) Meaning. In a Benign Scenario Probably None of Us Will Have a Job." - May 23rd 2024 + Bryce Mitchell (MMA) On Elon Musk
*************************************************************************
**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content