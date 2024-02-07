Create New Account
TRAILER The Ark and the Darkness UPCOMING DOCUMENTARY about CREATION
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Robert Breaker


Feb 6, 2024


This is the trailer for the upcoming Documentary entitled: "The Ark and the Darkness," a great film that shows how the BIBLE IS TRUE and EVOLUTION IS A FAIRY TALE. The evidence clearly proves a world-wide FLOOD in the day of Noah!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIR057IttD0

Keywords
creationevolutiontrailerdarknessarkrobert breaker

