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WHO - Lockdowns Don't Work - Make Poor Poorer
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1 view • October 13, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) is now urging governments to not use lockdowns as their means of public health control. Children are being malnourished with school lunch programs not being available and parents unable to feed their children. They anticipate a doubling of global poverty next year as a result. Lockdowns are making poor people of the world poorer.
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