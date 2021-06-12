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How to Deal With The BlackRock Problem
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52 views • June 12, 2021
Message for Reps:
As you may be aware, Blackrock and other hedge funds are purchasing homes for sale at markups as much as 50% ABOVE the market price. This is not a good thing as it takes away the possibility of home ownership from people who otherwise would be able to achieve it. A healthy nation is one with a healthy rate of home ownership and this impeades the accomplishment of that goal. I want you to do something about this using state power. Yes, use state power. The government was not limited so that it could not solve problems but to minimize the infringement of individual liberties while it did so.
First of all, I want you to compel Blackrock and other hedge funds who did similar things to sell any and all properties obtained in such a way to single families who do NOT already own a home or face the State seizing those properties for pennies on the dollar. Then, sell those properties to individual families who do NOT already own a home. The alternative would be these hedge funds owning disturbingly large amounts of homes and only renting them out, thus preventing healthy home ownership rates. This could lead to actual communism if the political right does not offer a solution to this problem and the left does. People will support those who offer tangible solutions. “The free market will fix this” isn’t enough for most people.
Second of all, we should facilitate a free market solution to this problem IN ADDITION to compelling them to sell the properties. That free market solution would be deregulation of the housing industry wherever possible to lower the regulatory cost of homes. Coupled together, these solutions should help with the problem. Be proactive.
Contact your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
As you may be aware, Blackrock and other hedge funds are purchasing homes for sale at markups as much as 50% ABOVE the market price. This is not a good thing as it takes away the possibility of home ownership from people who otherwise would be able to achieve it. A healthy nation is one with a healthy rate of home ownership and this impeades the accomplishment of that goal. I want you to do something about this using state power. Yes, use state power. The government was not limited so that it could not solve problems but to minimize the infringement of individual liberties while it did so.
First of all, I want you to compel Blackrock and other hedge funds who did similar things to sell any and all properties obtained in such a way to single families who do NOT already own a home or face the State seizing those properties for pennies on the dollar. Then, sell those properties to individual families who do NOT already own a home. The alternative would be these hedge funds owning disturbingly large amounts of homes and only renting them out, thus preventing healthy home ownership rates. This could lead to actual communism if the political right does not offer a solution to this problem and the left does. People will support those who offer tangible solutions. “The free market will fix this” isn’t enough for most people.
Second of all, we should facilitate a free market solution to this problem IN ADDITION to compelling them to sell the properties. That free market solution would be deregulation of the housing industry wherever possible to lower the regulatory cost of homes. Coupled together, these solutions should help with the problem. Be proactive.
Contact your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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