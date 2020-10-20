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Truth with RFK Jr S02E06 ft. NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller
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29 views • October 20, 2020
Robert Kennedy, October 20, 2020
In the sixth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy and media studies professor Mark Crispin Miller had an engaging discussion of the increased efforts to censor those who question the official government/industry narrative on the COVID crisis. Highlights of their conversation include:
The wide scale abandonment of critical thinking when it comes to COVID
The phenomenon of people on the political left who are embracing censorship
How media has become the sock puppet of Bill Gates and Pharma
The backlash from New York University over Professor Miller encouraging
students to do their own research on masks
The totalitarian effect of propaganda
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel
found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
In the sixth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Kennedy and media studies professor Mark Crispin Miller had an engaging discussion of the increased efforts to censor those who question the official government/industry narrative on the COVID crisis. Highlights of their conversation include:
The wide scale abandonment of critical thinking when it comes to COVID
The phenomenon of people on the political left who are embracing censorship
How media has become the sock puppet of Bill Gates and Pharma
The backlash from New York University over Professor Miller encouraging
students to do their own research on masks
The totalitarian effect of propaganda
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel
found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
Children's Health Defense
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChildrensHealthDefense/
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