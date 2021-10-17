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Colossians 1 V. 9-23 THE GOSPEL’S POWER
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Colossians 1 V. 9-23 THE GOSPEL’S POWER - The Power Of The Gospel Frees Us From Sin And Satan’s Control.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
John Mitchell and Philip Weigel were sentenced to hang for treason. President George Washington twice stayed their executions before granting them a full pardon on November 2, 1795. Though guilty, Mitchell and Weigel were freed. That is the power of a pardon. The gospel also pardons us from our guilt. Through faith in Jesus, we gain eternal forgiveness for all our sin, being released from our sentence of eternal separation from God.
How might receiving a pardon for a past wrong impact how a person lives after receiving that pardon?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
John Mitchell and Philip Weigel were sentenced to hang for treason. President George Washington twice stayed their executions before granting them a full pardon on November 2, 1795. Though guilty, Mitchell and Weigel were freed. That is the power of a pardon. The gospel also pardons us from our guilt. Through faith in Jesus, we gain eternal forgiveness for all our sin, being released from our sentence of eternal separation from God.
How might receiving a pardon for a past wrong impact how a person lives after receiving that pardon?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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