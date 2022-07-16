Ep. 63 Part 1 Why Weren't We Ever Taught This VITAL Soul Information, Full Buck Moon, Soul Mates +

Part 1: Full Buck Moon Symptom Check, Why Weren't We Ever Taught This About Our Souls?, Soul Mates, Lion's Gate Portal, Why Are Many Feeling Attacked Right Now, Water Consciousness- Source Don't miss part 2 for more revelations about our soul purpose, mission, and integrations.

Part 2: About Our Soul Mission: https://youtu.be/UfsznFDYBJ8



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