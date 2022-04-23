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WORKER SHORTAGE OR BIG CORPS WANT TO REPLACE US WITH CHEAP, ILLEGAL SLAVES!
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10 views • April 23, 2022
There's alot of Americans that refused the poison jab and got fired. They still need jobs but big corps. prefer cheap, illegal slave workers that can barely speak English, with sketchy backgrounds.
They're also not required to get jabbed for "some reason".
Had enough?! Sub, share and follow on Gab for anti globalist news and analysis
They're also not required to get jabbed for "some reason".
Had enough?! Sub, share and follow on Gab for anti globalist news and analysis
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