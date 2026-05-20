Weaponized Gender Ideology

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Yet another malicious instance of perception control currently plagues the world in the form of unhinged gender ideology. In the exact same destructive method as the covid con, no authentic threat exists, only the media-inculcated, paralysing fear of an unseen and unidentifiable menace. Captured governments worldwide have usurped the judicial process and trampled the traditions and liberties won by citizen struggles over centuries. In Britain, a community choir singing at a marathon suddenly became the centre of a national political storm. Not because of anything the singers did. Not because of disruption, abuse, or scandal. But because the choir’s founder voiced gender critical opinions online that malignant globalist trolls deemed unacceptable.