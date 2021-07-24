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GSK's epic roast by The Young Turks after corporation got fined $3Bln. for healthcare fraud (2012)
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50 views • July 24, 2021
Nowadays they have their hands in every aspect of CV jab production and marketing. See more on this topic: https://silview.media/2021/07/22/pharmafias-top-10-biggest-healthcare-fraud-fines/
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Find me on other platforms: https://silview.media/2020/05/08/silview-links-updated/
Check out our original memes site: https://truth-memes.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview
Find me on other platforms: https://silview.media/2020/05/08/silview-links-updated/
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