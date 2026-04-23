Trump’s Policies and Taiwan’s Unification Prospects, an interview with Eric Yeung

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Policy decisions ripple globally. Recent U.S. trade moves have unintentionally reshaped Taiwan’s outlook, raising questions about alliances and long-term security. Could pressure accelerate new regional alignments? Sometimes strategy creates outcomes no one originally planned.
#TrumpPolicy #Taiwan #USChina #GlobalPolitics #TradeWars #GeopoliticalShift
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