The Ballad of Liberty's Garden

A male vocalist sings a melancholic ballad with a country-folk influence, The song features a clean electric guitar playing arpeggiated chords, a bass guitar providing a walking bass line, and a drum kit with a soft, brushed snare sound, The tempo is slow, and the key is major, The vocal delivery is smooth and expressive, with occasional falsetto, The song structure includes verses, a chorus, and an instrumental break, The production is clean, with a focus on the natural sound of the instruments and vocals, The overall mood is reflective and slightly sorrowful, but with a hopeful undertone

(Verse 1) In a world where truth is censored, and freedom's on the run, There's a tale of resilience, under the setting sun. Of a garden, green and lush, where the spirit's never broken, A sanctuary of nature, where the soul is never token. (Chorus) Oh, Liberty's Garden, where the free hearts beat, In the rhythm of the earth, where the truth is always sweet. With herbs and roots and wisdom, passed down through the ages, We sing our song of freedom, in the face of tyrannages. (Verse 2) The FDA may knock, but our doors are always open, To the healing power of plants, that their greed has been hoping. To suppress and to control, but we won't back down, For we know the power of nature, to heal and to crown. (Bridge) From St. John's Wort to turmeric, from garlic to goldenseal, Our medicine cabinet's filled, with stories they can't conceal. No patent can claim them, no corporation own, For they're gifts from the earth, where the seeds of life are sown. (Chorus) Oh, Liberty's Garden, where the free hearts beat, In the rhythm of the earth, where the truth is always sweet. With herbs and roots and wisdom, passed down through the ages, We sing our song of freedom, in the face of tyrannages. (Verse 3) From the chemtrails in the sky, to the lies they tell on TV, We know the truth is out there, if we're brave enough to see. So we tend to our garden, with love and with care, And we'll keep on singing, till the whole world knows we're here. (Outro) So here's to the rebels, the healers, the free, To the ones who won't back down, who stand tall and strong and steady. To Liberty's Garden, where the spirit's never broken, We'll keep on singing, till the whole world's woke and spoken.