Trump says eager to meet his 11th grandson

‘Now it’s time to go back home. My daughter had a baby,’ he said at the end of his UAE trip

Alexander Trump Boulos, son of First Daughter Tiffany, was born on Thursday. Ex-wife, Marla Maples is a grandma.

Tiffany and Boulos (husband), who is the son of a wealthy Lebanese family with businesses in Nigeria, got married in November 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla., at the family's Mar-a-Lago Club.

The couple began dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece. They then got engaged in January 2021, at the end of her father's term as president.