Romanian MEP Terhes Calls for Resignation of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

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Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes Calls For The Immediate Resignation Of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen During Parliament Speech On Monday
" Ursula von der Leyen must immediately and unconditionally resign from her position as president of the European Commission due to the fact that her actions are currently being criminally investigated by the European Public Prosecutor's Office."