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Grid Down Comms Series Pt 4: Using adapters to make a Panasonic Toughbook CF-19 run FLDIGI digital modes
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112 views • January 16, 2021
Ive been playing around with various options for digital modes over VHF/UHF. Phone based, Tablet based, Computer based etc.
Talking with a friend, we experimented and figured out how to use older computers to run FLDIGI with various HT radios (Baofeng, QuanSheng, Radioddity, Icom, Yaesu etc)
Grid Down Comms Series Pt4
Talking with a friend, we experimented and figured out how to use older computers to run FLDIGI with various HT radios (Baofeng, QuanSheng, Radioddity, Icom, Yaesu etc)
Grid Down Comms Series Pt4
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