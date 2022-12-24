Gift of Prophecy -What is It- – Pastor Ted Wilson

The 70 weeks of Daniel chapter 9 is one of the most amazing prophecies in the Bible. It ties into the longest time prophecy in the Bible and proves that God is real by predicting a sequence of events that would be impossible to replicate. God through Daniel the prophet predicts right on time. Many however misinterpret this to be about the Antichrist. They add gaps where they shouldn't be and take numerous verses out of context. Pastor Mark Finley will explain this Daniel 9, 70 week prophecy verse by verse.





