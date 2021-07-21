2A Ends Delaware MASS STABBING | 2A For Today!

How can a veto proof majority fail? Constitutional carry has been betrayed in Louisiana!



The Texas Supreme Court has ruled on four lawsuits against gun store owners related to a 2017 church shooting.



AND



Our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a man who ended a stabbing spree in Hartly, Delaware that left two with life threatening injuries and one dead.



Recently, there are talking points on Capitol Hill that suggest that defensive gun use does not prevent mass shootings. That is a bold faced lie. Would you help us spread the stories of our 2A For Today Modern Militiamen? The corporate media rarely (if ever) report on these incidents where the 2A has made the difference, saved an individual, or ended a rampage stabbing, or shooting. Help us spread the word and protect our God given rights to keep, bear, and use arms to secure our communities!