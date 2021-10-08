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Is Jesus a copy of Horus
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30 views • October 08, 2021
This video was a comparison between Jesus and the Egyptian god Horus. It was created to show that Jesus was not a copy of Horus or any other ancient god despite the belief by some that Jesus was a copy of previous gods worshipped in the ancient world.
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