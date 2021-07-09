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Biden sending Fed agents door to door to push vaccinations
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90 views • July 09, 2021
Ben Swann, July 8, 2021
President Biden has new plan for getting more people vaccinated... sending government employees door to door. The Administration is pretending that they are doing this to make sure that everyone who wants a v@cc can get one.. but is that really what they are doing? Or is this about making sure that everyone who doesn't want one, still gets one?
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President Biden has new plan for getting more people vaccinated... sending government employees door to door. The Administration is pretending that they are doing this to make sure that everyone who wants a v@cc can get one.. but is that really what they are doing? Or is this about making sure that everyone who doesn't want one, still gets one?
Check out our sponsor for this episode Createtailwind.com
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Unstoppable Domains: Buy one domain get one free.
https://truthinmedia.com/unstoppable
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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