Here’s a Compilation of Angry Arizonans Destroying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago |
Here’s a compilation of angry Arizonans destroying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today

“Mr. Gates, Mr. Gallardo, you are the most corrupt men on this board. This entire board is corrupt. You need to be replaced.… we’re done with your nonsense. It’s time to get some real men in here. This is the epitome of weak, corrupt men. You five up here.”

🔥🔥🔥

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1v06xs-heres-a-compilation-of-angry-arizonans-destroying-the-maricopa-county-board.html

Keywords
arizonamidtermshearingcitizentodayboard of supervisorsmaricopa county

