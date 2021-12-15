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Lebron James , Jab Pusher, comes to mind. You know him, the Scum Bag Cry Baby CCP empathizer. How much money has he taken from them ? The Chinese Communist Party ? Dave would like to know.
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10 views • December 15, 2021
I just have to call it like I see it. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly with my daughter Ellen. A few years ago at a USC Football Game I graduated from USC with an MBA. Undergrad UCLA. Grew up in Long Beach. Living in Medellin, Colombia now.
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