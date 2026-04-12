Daytime footage of the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Qana in southern Lebanon, as rescue teams clear rubble to recover victims

More from this morning:

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Al-Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes caused extensive destruction in the town of Al-Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

Iranian Navy special forces have been deployed along the country’s southern coastline.