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Daytime footage of the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Qana in southern Lebanon, as rescue teams clear rubble to recover victims
More from this morning:
Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Al-Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.
Israeli airstrikes caused extensive destruction in the town of Al-Bazouriyeh in southern Lebanon.
Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on the town of Al-Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
Adding:
Iranian Navy special forces have been deployed along the country’s southern coastline.