Tuesday, April 29, 1913: Slayer’s Bloody Handprint Found on Girl’s Arm

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The Atlanta Georgian reported a major new development in the Mary Phagan murder case: distinct fingerprints, stamped in blood, were discovered on the right sleeve of the 14-year-old girl’s lavender silk dress. The clear imprints of two fingers and a blurred thumb appeared just below the shoulder, as if made by a powerful hand gripping her arm.
The discovery was made during a detailed examination of the victim’s clothing. Detectives and Pinkerton agents viewed it as a strong, tangible clue, planning to use the Bertillon system (early fingerprint identification) to compare prints from suspects. Dr. J. W. Hurt, the county physician, also conducted a private examination of the body but withheld details.
The Atlanta Georgian – Tuesday, April 29, 1913
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