Madeline Brame spoke at 2024 Republican National Convention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Madeline Brame, a national advocate for victims' rights from New York, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, a day that leading Republicans and other featured attendees were focused on the themes of safety and immigration.
During the convention, delegates will adopt a party platform and former President Donald Trump will formally accept the Republican nomination for president. On Monday, Trump named Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate.
Watch PBS News for daily, breaking and live news, plus special coverage. We are home to PBS News Hour, ranked the most credible and objective TV news show.
Newsletters: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/subscribe
PBS News podcasts: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/podcasts
Stream your PBS favorites with the PBS app: https://to.pbs.org/2Jb8twG
Find more from PBS News at https://www.pbs.org/newshour
Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2HfsCD6
Follow us:
TikTok: / pbsnews
X (formerly know as Twitter): / newshour
Instagram: / newshour
Facebook: http://www.pbs.org/newshour