Russia Lost 10 Generals, 1400 Officers and More Than 74,000 Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine War in 8 Months

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Summary：11/04/2022 UATV English: 1,400 Russian officers and 74,000 soldiers killed: Russia breaks records in combat losses ever. During Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia lost twice as many aircraft as the Soviet Union had lost in Afghanistan for 10 years.