Russia Lost 10 Generals, 1400 Officers and More Than 74,000 Soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine War in 8 Months

Summary：11/04/2022 UATV English: 1,400 Russian officers and 74,000 soldiers killed: Russia breaks records in combat losses ever. During Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia lost twice as many aircraft as the Soviet Union had lost in Afghanistan for 10 years.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.