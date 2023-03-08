Create New Account
Real Jan 6th: U.S. Gov. Murders 2 Women, Frames and Imprisons Political Enemies
The New American
Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland were killed by capitol police and almost nobody on capitol hill cares. They may even be glad it happened. Most on Capitol Hill do not care that people were wrongfully imprisoned and still are being held as political trophy prisoners.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. NYPost.com - New videos capture fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during Capitol siege

https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/videos-show-shooting-of-ashli-babbitt-during-capitol-siege/


2. The Gateway Pundit - Exclusive Video: Rosanne Boyland’s Final Moments and Rescue Attempt on US Capitol Steps

https://rumble.com/v277bq6-exclusive-video-rosanne-boylands-final-moments-and-rescue-attempt-on-us-cap.html


3. FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson: The Jan. 6 videos touch a nerve

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6322109045112

4. FoxNews.com - Federal judges have denied January 6 defendants their due process rights: Julie Kelly

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6322115708112



For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


