EMF And RF Radiation is a Growing Health Risk, Roll-Out of 5G Must Be Stopped

5G relies primarily on the bandwidth of the millimetre wave which is known to cause a painful burning sensation. It’s also been linked to eye and heart problems, suppressed immune function, genetic damage and fertility problems.

The Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) admits no 5G safety studies have been conducted or funded by the agency or telecom industry, and that none are planned.

The FCC has been captured by the telecom industry, which in turn has perfected the disinformation strategies employed by the tobacco industry before it.

https://expose-news.com/2022/08/12/emf-and-rf-radiation-is-a-growing-health-risk/?cmid=939e5b72-f47a-4d42-aaec-e49e690ef6b9

5g 60ghz Not Widely Publicized Information https://www.brighteon.com/6295e920-b436-4180-860c-2d96e17a64a2

Part 1 Important Information on Coronavirus / 5G https://www.brighteon.com/544c7d28-31f2-4bdf-a913-db39bbd36b58

PART 2!!: IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON CORONAVIRUS / 5G https://www.brighteon.com/d586d5d7-4577-4133-a826-fca64fddbb99

Covid19 / 5G 60ghz - Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome / Identical compromise of Hemoglobin resulting in (ARDS) https://www.brighteon.com/b5b8a373-5aef-4b76-841e-dd9e3b6c7cd2

5G Programmed To Kill All Life - Lena Pu https://www.brighteon.com/3371db16-24d4-48e2-b907-d1d348ba0741

THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION - INTERNET OF THINGS AND 5G https://www.brighteon.com/00c814bb-decc-463a-b34f-74e5858ba96e

Scientific Study Concludes That 5G Exacerbated COVID https://www.brighteon.com/792021b0-2894-4188-8605-3a55380b9ebc

Everything You Need to Know About 5G https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEx_d0SjvS0

US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w

The NTP Cell Phone Study Explained - with Dr. Ron Melnick https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJfK3gbkmMk

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