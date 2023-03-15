Create New Account
Smart Meter Cover reduces Peak/Pulse RF from Smart Meter
Conners Clinic
Published Yesterday
Ideal peak/pulse is less than 1mw/m² -- Notice how without the Smart Meter Cover it maxes out on peak. The max that can be measured is 20mw/m²


Protect your home with a smart meter cover! https://shop.connersclinic.com/produc...

