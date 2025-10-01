© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago NYC Oct 252021 Huge Freedom Rally Covid-19 Anti-Vaccine Mandates Protest Brooklyn Bridge
New York Young Republican Club
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt0GoQu5wCs
New York City Workers March Across the Brooklyn Bridge on October 25, 2021
LUKE2FREEDOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNghIRxwQp0&t
Anti-Vaccine Mandate protest from New York City. Organized by FDNY workers (10-25-21)
NYCocacola
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KrlYn97nEw
NYC employee Protect covid vaccine mandate
Right Side Broadcasting
https://www.facebook.com/rsbnetwork/videos/855717028455777