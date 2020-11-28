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Woke Sports Turns off Fans, but NFL ... MUST Sign Colin Kaepernick
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37 views • November 28, 2020
Painting Black Lives Matter on NBA courts are turning off the fan that seek relief from the grind of every day life, and the NBA is paying the price with fan enthusiasm. However, as the newest owner of an NFL franchise, I believe it to be In my best financial interest to resign Colin Kaepernick and start him at quarterback. Here's why.
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