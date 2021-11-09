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Travis Scott is Subliminal For Tavistock: MK Ultra Mind Control Slave Programming
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614 views • November 09, 2021
Travis Scott's real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II so when they picked his new 'Stage' name his handlers picked Travis Scott to match Tavis Stock the famous MK Ultra Mind Control Institute in the UK. The main video is an excerpt that I took from YouTuber @Nubreed who published a (great) two hour video on his take that the concert was nothing, but a Satanic Ritual. There was nothing 'innocent' about this concert. There was more to it than meets the eye. I will be providing my take on it in my next video. In the meantime enjoy this one.
Video credits:
Travis Scott Astro World 2021 Survivor Said She Was In Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ofhkcq4Das
Travis Scott “Massacre” A Survivor Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt-TQgsx0go&;t=175s
Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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Video credits:
Travis Scott Astro World 2021 Survivor Said She Was In Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ofhkcq4Das
Travis Scott “Massacre” A Survivor Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt-TQgsx0go&;t=175s
Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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