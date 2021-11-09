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Travis Scott is Subliminal For Tavistock: MK Ultra Mind Control Slave Programming
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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614 views • November 09, 2021
Travis Scott's real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II so when they picked his new 'Stage' name his handlers picked Travis Scott to match Tavis Stock the famous MK Ultra Mind Control Institute in the UK. The main video is an excerpt that I took from YouTuber @Nubreed who published a (great) two hour video on his take that the concert was nothing, but a Satanic Ritual. There was nothing 'innocent' about this concert. There was more to it than meets the eye. I will be providing my take on it in my next video. In the meantime enjoy this one.

Video credits:

Travis Scott Astro World 2021 Survivor Said She Was In Hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ofhkcq4Das

Travis Scott “Massacre” A Survivor Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt-TQgsx0go&;t=175s

Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy