Choose the Right Goal for Success
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
Do any human beings have to be failures? Is there a true and real way that leads to lasting success? Are there causes for success and failure? Can the world consider you to be a success, yet God consider you a failure? What did the late Pastor General of the old Worldwide Church of God consider to be "the first law of success'? Is there a purpose of life? What did Jesus say that Christians should seek first, focus on? Do you have the right goal? What about wisdom? What about earning a livelihood? Can one become a success even if one is old? What about Harland Sanders? Do you know why God created anything? Do you know why God made you? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters and more.


A written article of related interest is available titled 'Right goal for success' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/right-goal-for-success/

