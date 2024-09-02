⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 September 2024)

Last night, the Armed Forces of the RU FED delivered a group strike by long-range high-precision weaponry and attack UAVs at UKR defence industry enterprises producing and repairing aircraft and missiles, storages and workshops of UAVs, and temporary deployment areas of nationalists and foreign mercs.

All assigned targets were engaged.

▫️Sever Group of Forces in Volchansk and Liptsy directions hit formations of 71st Jaeger Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 36th Marine Brigade near Kharkov and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU lost up to 85 troops, three motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Zapad GOFs improved tactical situation, engaged manpower and military hardware of 14th, 43rd, 44th, 63rd, 115th, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 117th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 12th Azov Brigade near Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Losovaya (Kharkov region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky Forestry.

AFU losses up to 430 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehics, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzers.

Last 24 hours, the RU Armed Forces neutralised seven field ammo depots, three EW stations, and a counter-battery radar.

▫️Yug GOFs continues to advance into the hostile defence, engaged 24, 28, 54, and 117th mech'd brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 46 Airmobile Brig, 5th and 80th assault brigs of the AFU, 114 and 116th territorial defence brigs near Verhnekamenskoye, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Predtechino, and Maksimilyanovka (DPR) The Russian units repelled a counter-attack of the AFU 144th Infantry Brig.

Enemy losses up to 520 troops, 4 motor vehics, 2 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, a 152-mm Msta-B howi, 2 152-mm D-20 guns, & 2 122-mm D-30 howis.

Enemy lost 5 field ammo depots and an Anklav EW station.

▫️Tsentr GOFs liberated Skuchnoye of the DPR.

Russian units engaged 31st, 32nd, 53rd, 151st mech'd brigs, 142nd Infantry Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig of the AFU, and 15th Natl Guard Brig near Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Selidovo, Grodovka, Zhuravka, Zavetnoye, and Memrik (DPR).

RU Armed Forces repelled nine counter-attacks of 100th Mech'd Brig, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU, 12th and 14th natl guard brigs, and Lyut Brigade the Natl Police of UKR.

Enemy losses up to 475 troops, a Kozak armoured fighting vehic, three pickups, a 152-mm Msta-B and a 122-mm D-30 howis.

▫️ Vostok GOFs seized more favourable lines and positions, engaged 58th Motorised Infantry Brig of the AFU, 129th and 241st territorial DEF brigs near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Velikaya Novosyolka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 72nd Mech'd Brig's assault groups were repelled.



Enemy losses up to 110 troops, a U.S.-made M113 APC, and a 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️Dnepr GOFs destroyed hostile clusters of manpower and materiel of the 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, 37th Marine Brig, 123rd and 126th territorial def brigs near Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye reg), Tokarevka, Berislav (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



Enemy lost up to 70 troops, 3 motor vehicles, and an EW station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU clusters of manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.



▫️RU's AD systs downed 3 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 26 Czech-made Vampire rockets, and 30 UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 641 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 30,950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,805 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,434 MLRS combat vehicles, 13,952 field artillery guns and mortars, and 25,520 units of support military vehicles were neutralised.