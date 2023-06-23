Plan C The Walkthrough....

Perhaps a chance to Dream..........

The Soveriegn Dream.

Let's reach for the inner star within,

So we may all be free,

to live the Dream,

In the Eternal Stream.



Let's work it!

All Glory to The Almighty God The Father,

Creator of all that is seen and unseen.

Praise to the King of Kings,

Lord above all Lords,

His Beloved Son,



Jesus The Christ.

Amen.



Cheers and Blessings ;)

