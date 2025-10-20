THE ONLYFANS SCAM: Victoria Sinis Breaks Down the Dangers and Lies Targeting Your Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian guest Victoria Sinis exposes the shocking truth behind OnlyFans, a massive pornography site built on lies, manipulation, and fake empowerment. She reveals how this platform targets your children while selling a fantasy that is destroying lives. If you are a parent, this is the one episode you cannot afford to miss.
Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe
(0:00:00) - Exploring the Dark Truth of OnlyFans
(0:03:55) - The Realities of Social Media Manipulation
(0:15:19) - Digital Pimping
(0:25:53) - An Awakening
(0:32:21) - The Bop House Influence
(0:39:59) - Burdens of OnlyFans Exploitation
(0:49:28) - Healing Trauma Through Faith and Redemption
(1:02:26) - Parental Guidance and Digital Education
Paid Partnerships:
ETP COFFEE
100% of all proceeds go directly to help Christians that are being persecuted throughout Nigeria.
ZIPPIX TOOTHPICKS
https://zippixtoothpicks.com/discount/LARA
and use code LARA for 10% off. Must be 21 or older
BLOODFLOW 7 by Juvenon
https://www.bloodflow7.com/Lara
Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/
Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial
Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan
Victoria on Instagram: Victoria.sinis
Victoria on TikTok : Vic.sinis
All music licensed via Artlist.io
OnlyFans, Victoria Sinis, Faith, TikTok, Bop House, Sophie Rain, Pimping, Pornography, Lara Logan, Going Rogue, Child Exploitation