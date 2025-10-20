THE ONLYFANS SCAM: Victoria Sinis Breaks Down the Dangers and Lies Targeting Your Children





Australian guest Victoria Sinis exposes the shocking truth behind OnlyFans, a massive pornography site built on lies, manipulation, and fake empowerment. She reveals how this platform targets your children while selling a fantasy that is destroying lives. If you are a parent, this is the one episode you cannot afford to miss.













(0:00:00) - Exploring the Dark Truth of OnlyFans





(0:03:55) - The Realities of Social Media Manipulation





(0:15:19) - Digital Pimping





(0:25:53) - An Awakening





(0:32:21) - The Bop House Influence





(0:39:59) - Burdens of OnlyFans Exploitation





(0:49:28) - Healing Trauma Through Faith and Redemption





(1:02:26) - Parental Guidance and Digital Education













