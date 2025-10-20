BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ONLYFANS SCAM: Victoria Sinis Breaks Down the Dangers and Lies Targeting Your Children
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
184 followers
177 views • 1 day ago


Australian guest Victoria Sinis exposes the shocking truth behind OnlyFans, a massive pornography site built on lies, manipulation, and fake empowerment. She reveals how this platform targets your children while selling a fantasy that is destroying lives. If you are a parent, this is the one episode you cannot afford to miss.




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




(0:00:00) - Exploring the Dark Truth of OnlyFans


(0:03:55) - The Realities of Social Media Manipulation


(0:15:19) - Digital Pimping


(0:25:53) - An Awakening


(0:32:21) - The Bop House Influence


(0:39:59) - Burdens of OnlyFans Exploitation


(0:49:28) - Healing Trauma Through Faith and Redemption


(1:02:26) - Parental Guidance and Digital Education




OnlyFans, Victoria Sinis, Faith, TikTok, Bop House, Sophie Rain, Pimping, Pornography, Lara Logan, Going Rogue, Child Exploitation




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep40

lara logangoing roguevictoria sinis
