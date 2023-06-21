U.S. War Hawks Pass Resolution Demanding Long-Range Missiles for Ukrainian Strike on Russia

Led by Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted today to encourage the Biden Administration to promptly ship long range missiles to Ukraine. Yesterday Russia’s defense minister General Shogui warned that America and Great Britain would be dragged into the war if Ukraine strikes Russian territory with Western long range missiles. He said Russia would respond by attacking decision making centers.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/21/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf