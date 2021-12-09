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Coach Dave LIVE | 12-9-2021 | BRINGING INTO CAPTIVITY EVERY THOUGHT
Coach Dave LIVE
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10 views • December 09, 2021
Link's from Today's Show:

Andrew Torba: https://www.wnd.com/2021/12/disturbing-prediction-christians-banned-jobs-bank-accounts-money-plane-travel/

Keep an eye on https://thechristianrevolution.net

Appeal to Heaven Prayer: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Appeal-to-Heaven.pdf

2 Corinthians 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2010&;version=KJV

Mark 12:30: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark+12&;version=KJV

COACH DAVE LIVE

Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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