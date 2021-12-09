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Coach Dave LIVE | 12-9-2021 | BRINGING INTO CAPTIVITY EVERY THOUGHT
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10 views • December 09, 2021
Link's from Today's Show:
Andrew Torba: https://www.wnd.com/2021/12/disturbing-prediction-christians-banned-jobs-bank-accounts-money-plane-travel/
Keep an eye on https://thechristianrevolution.net
Appeal to Heaven Prayer: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Appeal-to-Heaven.pdf
2 Corinthians 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2010&;version=KJV
Mark 12:30: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark+12&;version=KJV
COACH DAVE LIVE
Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
Andrew Torba: https://www.wnd.com/2021/12/disturbing-prediction-christians-banned-jobs-bank-accounts-money-plane-travel/
Keep an eye on https://thechristianrevolution.net
Appeal to Heaven Prayer: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/Appeal-to-Heaven.pdf
2 Corinthians 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2010&;version=KJV
Mark 12:30: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark+12&;version=KJV
COACH DAVE LIVE
Always find Coach at - https://coachdavelive.com
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video
Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event
Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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