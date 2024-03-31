A Community of Biohackers & Transhumanists "Ending the Blight..." ☠️ with Justin of LongeCity.org

My interview with Justin Loew of The Immortality Institute aka Longecity forum, the most popular online community of Biohackers and Transhumanists. Their ambitious mission is to end the blight of involuntary death.
1:50 More than just a forum
3:58 The mission
10:80 How does Longecity support anti-aging research
13:05 How can people contribute to anti-aging science
17:50 Are there any research projects specific to supplements?
20:22 What I love about Longecity
25:00 Human rejuvenation
26:16 "Smart drugs are the gateway drug to anti-aging"
27:10 Justin's interest in anti-aging
30:20 Evangelizing longevity (and Transhumanism?)
34:20 Risk-averse biohacking
43:10 What do you do for personal development?
44:50 Is virtual reality an addictive trap? Meta?
47:16 Popular threads - Is it possible to eradicate fear? Visiting Chernobyl?
