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HighImpactFlix: BITCHUTE EXCLUSIVE Dr Thomas Cowan Systematically Decimates the COVID-19 Lie! (MIRRORED)
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567 views • April 12, 2020
HighImpactFlix: BITCHUTE EXCLUSIVE Dr Thomas Cowan Systematically Decimates the COVID-19 Lie! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TEThRUAWIxR1/
Links worth checking out that Dr. Cowan mentions in this video.
Is the 2019 Coronavirus Really a Pandemic? https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
Virus Mania: http://www.whale.to/c/Virus-Mania55tt66.pdf
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life: https://beingelectrosensitive.blogspot.com/2019/12/book-invisible-rainbow-history-of.html
The mammalian virome in genetic analysis of health and disease pathogenesis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRVxTBuvChU
By the way, take a look at this: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm Look at the high numbers from respiratory and flu. These numbers can easily be moved over to COVID-19 without the public being aware of the deception. How do we know they allow for this: The CDC says, "Should “COVID-19” be reported on the death certificate only with a confirmed test?COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death." Here is the link: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1v_izYUn4knscaRypQ0N9_G3DwlfDqz6zOC7rawrcZzhW7ELRoeZeXDXU
For example, they make a determination (with improper testing) that someone who has this and who has died, therefore died because of it rather than it being merely present. That's like saying that someone who passed away by something else actually died of injuries from stubbing their toe the day before.
Mirrored from YouTube channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TEThRUAWIxR1/
Links worth checking out that Dr. Cowan mentions in this video.
Is the 2019 Coronavirus Really a Pandemic? https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/CoronavirusPanic.pdf
Virus Mania: http://www.whale.to/c/Virus-Mania55tt66.pdf
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life: https://beingelectrosensitive.blogspot.com/2019/12/book-invisible-rainbow-history-of.html
The mammalian virome in genetic analysis of health and disease pathogenesis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRVxTBuvChU
By the way, take a look at this: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/deaths.htm Look at the high numbers from respiratory and flu. These numbers can easily be moved over to COVID-19 without the public being aware of the deception. How do we know they allow for this: The CDC says, "Should “COVID-19” be reported on the death certificate only with a confirmed test?COVID-19 should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death." Here is the link: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1v_izYUn4knscaRypQ0N9_G3DwlfDqz6zOC7rawrcZzhW7ELRoeZeXDXU
For example, they make a determination (with improper testing) that someone who has this and who has died, therefore died because of it rather than it being merely present. That's like saying that someone who passed away by something else actually died of injuries from stubbing their toe the day before.
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