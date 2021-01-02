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8/14/18 #Q400R=18 United Colors of Fascism #NWORDGATE
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12 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
8/14/18 Today Sarah Backus, a judge in Taos, NM, let suspected Jihadists who were accused of training children for a T-ist attack on US soil were granted bail. One, Sirjan Wahhaj, the son of the un-indicted suspect from the 1993 WTC b_mbings, has been tracked for decades and is a known ji_adist.
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Thank you Freedom Lovers, You Are Free!! We Will Prevail.
8/14/18 Today Sarah Backus, a judge in Taos, NM, let suspected Jihadists who were accused of training children for a T-ist attack on US soil were granted bail. One, Sirjan Wahhaj, the son of the un-indicted suspect from the 1993 WTC b_mbings, has been tracked for decades and is a known ji_adist.
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Your positive comments, news links, prayers and donations are what keep this channel going! We ARE Free and we will not be defeated. WWG1WGA!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you Freedom Lovers, You Are Free!! We Will Prevail.
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