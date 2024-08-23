I prayed the two of them would get together!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: I've talked to Robert F Kennedy Jr on multiple occasions. He's spoken at the ReAwaken America Tour. I agree with him about the medical tyranny. What I couldn't agree with him more, I think he's done more to expose the medical industrial complex than almost anybody. He also endorsed the book. He wrote the foreword for the book, Plague of Corruption, there, a book which really woke me up. Dr Judy Mikovits, I consider her to be a friend of Robert F Kennedy Jr, and so I wanted to get her take on this announcement.

Dr Judy Mikovits: When I heard that announcement from Nicole Shanahan, it was an absolute answer to prayer. My prayer, that's exactly what I prayed the two of them would do is get together. Because of that tonight, what I'm going to play in our X Spaces, the real Dr Judy Mikovits Book Club. So we play a few chapters every week, and what I'm going to play is the 34 page forward by Robert F Kennedy Jr, that goes all the way back to Bernadette Healy and saying, if we had... Now we do have the technology to see if certain cultural, socio economic or genetic groups are being more damaged by vaccines or more susceptible to vaccine injury than others, then we should go and find it. And this was 2007 and you'll find that clip in our newsletter that was just released a couple of hours ago every Wednesday morning on therealdrjudy.com. What's important about that clip and that socioeconomic group, because that socioeconomic group is African Americans!

08/22/2024 - Thrivetime Show Replay: https://rumble.com/v5by80t-dr.-judy-mikovits-kennedy-and-trump-teaming-up-alex-jones.html