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Western Murals: Glimpses of the Past, Present, and Future
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40 views • April 13, 2021
This video features my photographs of Western murals that are scattered throughout my hometown, Wheatland, Wyoming. This unique street art conveys the optimism that many of the townspeople feel about the future of their community. These artworks portray the peaceful, rural lifestyle that farmers and ranchers experience as they "live off the land". It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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