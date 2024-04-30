Create New Account
Jesse Watters Mocks the White House Correspondence Dinner
GalacticStorm
2245 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters - Once a year, politicians, journalists, and celebrities get dressed up for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. It's a chance for presidents to flex their funny bones on the press and get roasted in return.  But that didn't happen this weekend – Trump was the only punchline as Biden begged the press to protect him and save him ahead of November.

Keywords
white housejesse watterspress correspondents dinner

