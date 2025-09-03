No Illegals Crossing - American Jobs - Gun Free Zones

Noem: U.S. Records Three Months of Zero Illegal Crossings, 1.6 Million Self-Deportations





WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the U.S. has recorded three straight months with no illegal immigrants entering the country, crediting President Donald Trump’s enforcement policies and cooperation with the Defense Department.





“Today, the average family and individual that lives in this country is safer than they’ve been in years because of what you’ve done,” Noem said during a Cabinet meeting. “We’ve gone three months in a row now with zero illegal aliens coming into this country.”





https://yournews.com/2025/08/26/3796855/noem-u-s-records-three-months-of-zero-illegal-crossings-1-6/









ICE Raid Opens Jobs, Americans Line Up to Work





A major immigration enforcement operation at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, Nebraska, has resulted in a surge of job applicants—this time, legally authorized to work in the United States. Following the arrest of more than 70 illegal aliens during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid, the plant saw a flood of Americans and legal immigrants vying for the newly vacated positions.





The raid, reported by ICE and covered by Breitbart News, targeted unauthorized workers using fraudulent documents to bypass employment checks. Despite using the E-Verify system, Glenn Valley Foods president Chad Hartmann stated he was unaware of the workers’ illegal status. E-Verify, while a key tool in work authorization screening, can be compromised when individuals use stolen Social Security numbers.





https://americanfaith.com/ice-raid-nebraska-jobs-americans/









Trump Derangement Syndrome Infects Canada Election Campaign





https://www.thetrumpet.com/31075-trump-derangement-syndrome-infects-canada-election-campaign









Kamala Harris fundraising events have been a flop to help raise money for Democratic National Committee: report





Kamala Harris' fundraising events for the DNC have fallen short, according to a report, as the organisation has continued to pay off the former VP's campaign expenses.





https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/kamala-harris-fundraising-events-have-been-a-flop-to-help-raise-money-for-democratic-national-committee-report/news-story/dd93181c17a480acc9e917c63acb9718









These are all the mass shootings committed by trans people in the US





Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school is the latest on a startling list of mass shootings carried out by transgender individuals in recent years. There has been an uptick in mass shooters and killers who are trans over the past few years.





https://thepostmillennial.com/these-are-all-the-mass-shootings-committed-by-trans-people-in-the-us









Minneapolis Mass Shooter Was Drawn to Gun-Free Zone





On Friday morning’s The National Report on Newsmax, reporter Jason Mattera presented a piece highlighting evidence that the mass shooter in Minneapolis chose to target a school in part because it was a gun-free zone, citing the Crime Prevention Research Center’s Dr. John Lott.





https://constitutionstudy.com/2025/09/02/newsmax-minneapolis-mass-shooter-was-drawn-to-gun-free-zone/