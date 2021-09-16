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Jeff Steinberg on the Anglo-Saudi alliance behind 9/11 [Chinese subtitle] 九一一事件和班加西事件的幕後黑手是英國和沙烏地阿拉伯
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0 view • September 16, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Jeff Steinberg on Release of 9/11 Report〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2012年10月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHb6wtyhgrs
原影片出處：〈Jeff Steinberg on Release of 9/11 Report〉，頻道「LaRouchePAC Videos」，2012年10月19日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHb6wtyhgrs
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