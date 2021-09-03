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PROPHECY UPDATE SEP 3, 2021 - HOW WE SHALL LIVE FOR CHRIST IN THE END-TIMES
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51 views • September 03, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell explains how we as Christians should live in the End-Times. As we are waiting for the return of our Lord and Saviour we should be walking in holiness and having the right relationship with God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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