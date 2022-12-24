This Quantum Life 176 - Creating With The Creator

EXCERPT: This is where we need to read the headline: The Creator Wants You To Be A Creator Too. In fact, when we create something good in the world--even if only imaginary--The Creator is right there with us, urging us on, and amplifying our inspiration. The psy-op got us believing that anything we personally create is morally questionable, because, you know, we're rotten to the core and unworthy of sovereignty. Of course, this is opposite the truth.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.