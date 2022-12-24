This Quantum Life 176 - Creating With The Creator

EXCERPT: This is where we need to read the headline: The Creator Wants You To Be A Creator Too. In fact, when we create something good in the world--even if only imaginary--The Creator is right there with us, urging us on, and amplifying our inspiration. The psy-op got us believing that anything we personally create is morally questionable, because, you know, we're rotten to the core and unworthy of sovereignty. Of course, this is opposite the truth.



