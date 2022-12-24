Create New Account
This Quantum Life 176 - Creating With The Creator
Everything is Energy
EXCERPT: This is where we need to read the headline: The Creator Wants You To Be A Creator Too. In fact, when we create something good in the world--even if only imaginary--The Creator is right there with us, urging us on, and amplifying our inspiration. The psy-op got us believing that anything we personally create is morally questionable, because, you know, we're rotten to the core and unworthy of sovereignty. Of course, this is opposite the truth.


consciousnessmindfulnessbeingallowance

